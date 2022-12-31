Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,448.0 days.

TKYMF remained flat at $13.56 during trading on Friday. Tokuyama has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

