Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.61. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $13.60.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
