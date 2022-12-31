Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Head-To-Head Survey

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 23.23% 17.14% 1.93% Toronto-Dominion Bank 23.48% 15.91% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bancolombia and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 0 2 7 0 2.78 Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 4 4 0 2.50

Dividends

Bancolombia presently has a consensus price target of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 44.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.96%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Bancolombia.

Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bancolombia pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bancolombia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bancolombia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancolombia and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $5.87 billion 1.17 $1.23 billion $6.69 4.27 Toronto-Dominion Bank $48.71 billion 2.42 $13.54 billion $7.32 8.85

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia. Bancolombia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bancolombia has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Bancolombia on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia S.A. provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, and overdrafts; financial support to real estate developers and mortgages for individuals and companies; factoring; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides hedging instruments, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products; and online and computer banking services. Further, the company provides project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, M&A, hedging strategies, restructurings, and structured financing; money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment and corporate trust, and custody; internet-based trading platform; inter-bank lending and repurchase agreements; managing escrow accounts, and investment and real estate funds; and transportation, securities brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, and outsourcing services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,015 branches; 28,676 banking correspondents; 529 PAMs; 210 kiosks in El Salvador and 187 in Colombia; and 6,094 ATMs. Bancolombia S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. The company operates through a network of 1,061 branches and 3,381 automated teller machines (ATMs) in Canada, and 1,148 stores and 2,701 ATMs in the United States, as well as offers telephone, digital, and mobile banking services. It has a strategic alliance with Canada Post Corporation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.