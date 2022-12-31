TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) Plans Dividend of €0.69

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.69 ($0.73) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
LON TTE opened at GBX 59.20 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.06. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of GBX 38.97 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.08 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
