TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) Plans Dividend of €0.69

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.69 ($0.73) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

LON TTE opened at GBX 59.20 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.06. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of GBX 38.97 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.08 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.