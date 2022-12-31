Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.67. Approximately 1,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

Town and Country Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter.

Town and Country Financial Company Profile

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

