Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.20 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.81). Approximately 4,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.88).

Town Centre Securities Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70. The company has a market cap of £72.68 million and a P/E ratio of 714.29.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Town Centre Securities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.