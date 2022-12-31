Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Up 53.6% in December

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,168,800 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 1,412,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,168.8 days.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $8.99 on Friday. Transurban Group has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRAUF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Transurban Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Transurban Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

