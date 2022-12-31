Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 32.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,040,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 498,538 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,292,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %

Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 155,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,873. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

