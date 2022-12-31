Trevian Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. C3.ai accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in C3.ai by 63.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,922 shares of company stock valued at $75,707. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

