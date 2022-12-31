Trevian Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,486 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Northeast Bank accounts for about 3.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC owned 1.08% of Northeast Bank worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,795,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter worth $2,308,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at $301,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $351.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

