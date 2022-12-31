Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trigano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGNOF remained flat at $190.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.00. Trigano has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.50.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

