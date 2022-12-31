True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.98. True Nature shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 11,495 shares.
True Nature Trading Up 9.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
About True Nature
True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.
