Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Hits Market Cap of $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $231.66 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.79 or 0.07238872 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00031193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00056248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00024010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007555 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

