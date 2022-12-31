Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.91. 185,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trustmark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,921,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,129,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 39.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Trustmark by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

