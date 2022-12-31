TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,359 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,911,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $302.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.56. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $569.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

