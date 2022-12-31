TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 888 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom stock opened at $559.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.08. The stock has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

