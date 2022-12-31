TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

