TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $10.66 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of W. P. Carey worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WPC opened at $78.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.75.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.05%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

