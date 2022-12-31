TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $183.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

