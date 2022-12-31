TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,991 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,060,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,771,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $132.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $184.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

