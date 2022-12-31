TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

FTNT opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

