TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,525,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 5,327,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.8 days.

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of TUI stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. TUI has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.67.

Get TUI alerts:

About TUI

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.