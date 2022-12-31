TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,525,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 5,327,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.8 days.
TUI Stock Performance
Shares of TUI stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. TUI has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.67.
About TUI
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TUI (TUIFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.