TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Trading 0.1% Higher

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 75.10 ($0.91). 76,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 376,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.91).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £168.31 million and a PE ratio of 7,510.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.10.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is 652.32%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.