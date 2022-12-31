United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 395 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on D. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

