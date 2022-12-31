United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,764,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

KLA Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $377.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.22. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.