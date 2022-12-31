United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

