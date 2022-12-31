United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 92,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 413,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 10,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.6% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 90,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

