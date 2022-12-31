United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 34.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

