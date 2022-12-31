United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 15,815 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $388.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $658.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

