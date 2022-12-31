United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $263.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

