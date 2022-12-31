United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the November 30th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Hood III purchased 47,517 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Trading Up 47.2 %

United Insurance stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 296,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Insurance in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Featured Stories

