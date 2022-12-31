UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.85-$22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 billion-$324.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.32 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.40-$24.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $530.18 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 498,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,377,000 after buying an additional 59,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 423,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

