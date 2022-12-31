UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.40-$24.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $357.00 billion-$360.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.39 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.85-$22.05 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $530.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $534.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.72. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $599.56.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.