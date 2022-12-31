UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.45 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00021648 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.43 billion and $2.45 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00422673 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000859 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018098 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.53459955 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,633,550.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

