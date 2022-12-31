UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Hits $3.45 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00021843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.45 billion and approximately $2.09 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00420399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000863 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018073 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.53459955 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,633,550.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

