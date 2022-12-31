USDD Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $711.34 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

