V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

V.F. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $27.61 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.89%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.