Vai (VAI) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.93 million and $10,047.66 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461577 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.03004097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.06 or 0.29536183 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.