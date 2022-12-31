Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.98

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.10 million and $6,565.72 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

