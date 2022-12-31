VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ESPO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.86. 22,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,934. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 473.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 29,419 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.