VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of ESPO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.86. 22,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,934. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $66.75.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
