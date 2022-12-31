Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VDC stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,858. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.91.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.