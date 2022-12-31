Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Increased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $74.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

