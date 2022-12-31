Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

