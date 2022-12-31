Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.