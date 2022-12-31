Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $351.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.17.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

