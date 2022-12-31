Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $351.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

