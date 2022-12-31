Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

