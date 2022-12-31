Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.