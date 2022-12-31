Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.