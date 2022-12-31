Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $86.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

